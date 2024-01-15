18.9 C
Elections 2024: MQM-P, JUI-F strike seat adjustment on another constituency

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) managed to get the support of Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on another provincial assembly constituency from Karachi, ARY News reported.

Both the parties strike seat adjustment on PS-99 as JUI-F’s nominee Babar Qamar has withdrawn in favour of the MQM-P candidate. The JUI-F announced to support Farhan Ansari of the MQM-P from PS-99.

Babar Qamar and Farhan Ansari in their meeting also discussed issues of the constituency.

Earlier on January 10, a meeting between politicians of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), MQM-P, JUI-F and Awami National Party (PPP) was held to discuss election alliance against PPP.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting deliberated on fielding joint candidates across the province and a ‘common plan of action’. The meeting vowed to free people of Sindh from ‘corruption, incompetence and mismanagement”.

