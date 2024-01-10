Sindh ‘grand alliance’ agrees on joint struggle against PPP

KARACHI: As the February 8 general elections draw near, the newfound alliance in Sindh has agreed on a ‘joint struggle’ against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – which has a stronghold in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A meeting between politicians of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (Fazl) and Awami National Party (PPP) was held to discuss election alliance against PPP.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting deliberated on fielding joint candidates across the province and a ‘common plan of action’. The meeting vowed to free people of Sindh from ‘corruption, incompetence and mismanagement”.

The alliance was of the view that they would fight those who believed in “horse-trading” with the power of vote.

The meeting was attended by PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood, Bashir Memon and Khaildas Kohistani, MQM-P leaders Anis Qaimkhani, Javed Hanif and Hassan Sabir, JUI’s Rashid Soomro and ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed and GDA’s Dr Safdar Abbasi and Sardar Abdul Rahim.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N and MQM-P have already agreed on forming a grand alliance in Sindh, with both parties striking deal on seat adjustments.

Meanwhile, PML-N and GDA also reached an agreement to collaborate and support each other in the upcoming general elections.

The agreement came during a meeting between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and GDA chief Pir Pagara, with PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq also in attendance.

The primary objective of this electoral alliance was to challenge the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in its political stronghold of Sindh, reportedly.