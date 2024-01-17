Elections 2024: MQM-P reviews preparations for public gathering on Jan 21

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Anees Qaim Khani along with Rabita Committee members visited Bagh-e-Jinnah and reviewed the party public gathering’s preparations in connection with the Elections 2024.

The MQM-P had announced to hold public gathering on January 21 at Bagh-e-Jinnah Bagh, adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum.

Talking to the workers present on the occasion, Anees Qaim Khani said that this is important in the political scenario of the country.

The meeting to be held on January 21 will determine the rights of the poor and oppressed people of Sindh, including the Muhajirs.

He said that MQM-P has broken its own records by holding several large public gathering at Baghe Jinnah in the past.

Read More: MQM-P to hold power show on Jan 21

Anees Qaim Khani instructed the workers to do door-to-door campaign and invite as many people of Karachi as possible to participate in the public gathering on 21st January.

Earlier in December last year, the MQM-P decided to hold the public gathering Bagh-e-Jinnah ahead of the General Elections 2024.