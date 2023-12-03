18.9 C
MQM-P to hold power show on Jan 21

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to hold a power show at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Quaid on January 21 (Sunday), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, MQM-P formed 22 NA committees on the National Assembly seats and the Rabta members will head the NA committees.

Sources said that the committees will kick off the preparation for general elections tomorrow (Monday) and their prime responsibility will be informing public about the party’s manifesto.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have held another round of talks on electoral alliance and seat adjustment ahead of the general elections 2024, citing sources.

The fresh round of talks was held at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s residence in Islamabad.

The session was attended by MQM-P’s central leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Syed Aminul Haque, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, Bashir Memon and Khawaja Saad Rafique. Both sides mulled over different options for political alliance, seat adjustment and others.

They also held consultations on ongoing talks with other political parties regarding the seat adjustment besides discussing the election campaign, rallies in Sindh and forming a grand alliance.

MQM-P leaders presented a charter of constitutional amendments to the Local Government (LG) Act. PML-N and MQM-P agreed on holding consultations with local leadership.

