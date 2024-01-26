Nawaz Sharif promises to eliminate inflation if voted into power

BUREWALA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday promised to end inflation if voted into power after the February 8 general elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a massive election campaign rally in Burewala, Punjab, Nawaz Sharif assured the provision of gas to everyone and controlling the increasing prices of roti and sugar.

He also thanked the people of Burewala for attending his rally in huge numbers despite the cold weather.

The ex-prime minister asked people to compare his tenure as prime minister and the situation after his ouster. Sharif also announced to update Burewala’s status as a district.

Nawaz Sharif also announced the construction of an airport and passage of a motorway from Burewala, if voted into power.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has officially announced that its party manifesto will be unveiled on January 27.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to unveil PML-N’s election manifesto tomorrow

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will announce the party’s election manifesto in a press conference tomorrow (Saturday) in Lahore.

Party sources said that the PML-N charter focusing on creating jobs and improving life standards has been prepared.

The party has focused on health, education, economy, livestock, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

The PML-N in its manifesto has given special attention to the education sector, party sources said.