Elections 2024: Over 92,000 polling stations to be set up across country

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the scheme for polling stations, with sources claiming that over 92,000 polling stations would be set up across the country for the upcoming general elections, slated for Feb 8, 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The comprehensive polling scheme will be publicly released days before the election date, currently scheduled for February 8th. This transparent approach aims to ensure informed participation and address any potential concerns well in advance of polling day.

The plan delineates the distribution of polling stations across all four provinces and the federal capital. The polling stations have been categorized as normal, sensitive, and highly sensitive based on the security situation and the history of electoral violence.

Sources told ARY that a total of 92,353 polling stations would be set up across the country.

According to the draft of the scheme prepared by the ECP, a total of 52,412 polling stations will be established in Punjab for the general elections.

Of the total, 6,040 polling stations in Punjab have been declared highly sensitive. Whereas, 15,617 polling stations in the province have been declared sensitive.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 15,737 polling stations will be set up. Of these, 4,726 have been declared highly sensitive while 6,180 declared sensitive.

In Sindh, 4,718 polling stations have been declared as normal, 6,576 as sensitive, and 7,802 as highly sensitive. Similarly, 5,015 polling stations will be set up in Balochistan.

The Election Commission has said that it will ensure the provision of all necessary facilities and security arrangements at the polling stations to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

Earlier, the ECP warned the candidates vying for the General Elections 2024 of legal action if they fail to end the election campaign by 6th February as per the Elections Act, 2017.

According to the ECP spokesman, all the candidates belonging to each political party as well as independents have been directed not to hold or attend any public gathering, corner meeting or any other political activity pertaining to the election campaign after midnight of 6th and 7th February.

The ECP maintained that Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017 bound the candidates to conclude their election campaign a day before the polling day. “Legal action will be taken against violators of the law,” the ECP warned.