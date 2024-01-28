Elections 2024 Pakistan, Asifa Bhutto, address in Lyari

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Asifa Bhutto on Sunday asserted that the party considers the protection of poor, oppressed, needy citizens of Pakistan as their faith, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PPP leader Asifa Bhutto during her speech at Lyari’s public rally maintained that the PPP established the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) for the patients to get the best possible medical treatment.

She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the people of Lyari and pledged continued commitment to PPP.

As part of her promises, she assures to double the salaries, provide free education to children, and construct 300,000 houses for residents of Pakistan.

Additionally, she announced plans to provide free electricity to up to 300 units, urging the public to mark February 8 on their calendars and vote for their PPP.