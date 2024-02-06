Canvassing times end as PPP tops the table with most public rallies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline for canvassing for the Feb 8 general elections ended tonight with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) topping the table with most public gatherings across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

With the conclusion of the rigorous 54-day election campaign, political parties are now gearing up for the impending polling day, scheduled to be held on February 08.

The political landscape witnessed a dynamic engagement from various parties, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) prominently leading the charge across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Apart from the PPP, the Balochistan province was neglected by the political parties in the national-level general election campaign, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a candidate for NA-265 from District Pishin of Balochistan.

As the nation anticipates the polling day, PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari have been actively conducting rallies and public engagements, rallying their supporters across the country.

As the clock ticks down to the crucial day of polling scheduled for February 8, 2024, over 128 million male and female voters are expected to exercise their voting rights.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats, of which 4,807 are males and 312 are females, while two transgenders are also contesting the polls.

For the four provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan, a total of 12,695 candidates are contesting the polls, out of which 12,123 are males and 570 are women.

There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country, out of which Punjab has the most, 73, 207,896. Sindh comes second with 26,994,769 registered voters while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is third with 21,928,119 voters. Balochistan has 5,371,947 registered voters while Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has 1,083,029 voters.