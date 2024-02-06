Elections 2024: Unofficial results to start airing at THIS time 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to strictly observe code of conduct (CoC) for General Election 2024.

In a letter addressed to PEMRA’s chairman, the electoral watchdog asked the authority to ensure that no material that could pose a risk to the law and order situation is broadcast on the media.

According to code of conduct, reflecting any opinion prejudicial to the ideology, sovereignty, dignity, or security of Pakistan and other national institutions is forbidden.

It also forbids airing or displaying on electronic, digital and social media, any allegations and statements which may harm national solidarity or may create law and order situation during the entire election process.

ECP has also asked PEMRA to ensure that media workers do not interfere with the polling process anywhere in the country. Any polling surveys near polling stations are also banned.

Furthermore, the media shall not air any unofficial result of a polling station until one hour has passed after the close of poll. The Commission has asked the media to ensure that it clearly labels provisional results when they are being aired.

All is set for holding general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for February 8, 2024, with over 128 million male and female voters expected to exercise their voting rights.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats, of which 4,807 are males and 312 females. Two transgenders are also contesting the polls.

For the four provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan, a total of 12,695 candidates are contesting for the polls, out of which 12,123 are males and 570 are women.

There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country, out of which Punjab has the most, 73, 207,896. Sindh comes second with 26,994,769 registered voters while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa third with 21,928,119 voters. Balochistan has 5,371,947 registered voters while Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has 1,083,029 voters.