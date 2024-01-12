Ata Tarar to face Bilawal as PML-N announces candidates from Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has released the list of its candidates for the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Lahore District for the Feb 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the list issued on X (formerly Twitter), the PML-N fielded veteran politician Sheikh Rohail Asghar for the NA-121 constituency in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq — who was also eye to contest from the same constituency – will contest the election from NA-120 on the party’s ticket.

The country would witness another big contest in Lahore as the PML-N fielded former minister Attaullah Tarar against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari in NA-127.

PMLN ticket holders from Lahore District! Prayers & best of luck for the upcoming General Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/LykPCWUb8U — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 12, 2024

Among other leaders, PML-N supremo to contest from NA-130, President Shehbaz Sharif from NA-123, Hamza Shehbaz from NA-118, Maryam Nawaz from NA-119 and NA-159 and Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-122.

For the provincial assembly seats, Shehbaz Sharif will also contest polls from PP-164 and PP-158, while Hamza and Maryam from PP-147 and PP-159 constituencies, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that differences among the PML-N ranks emerged as the party could not decide on its ticket holder from NA 143.

Read More: Daniyal Aziz decides to go solo as PML-N announces candidates

Sources said that most of the PML-N leaders in Sahiwal will contest the elections on 8th February 2024 as independents from national and provincial constituencies, if they do not get the party tickets.

In NA-143, most of the PML-N local leaders were unhappy with the seat adjustment with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Tufail Jatt has decided to contest the poll as an independent party after not getting the party ticket.

PML-N’s Qasim Nadeem, Malik Amir and Mubashir Hasan will face each other in the upcoming election on PP-199. Likewise. Malik Arshad Khan will face the challenge of former Mayor Asad Khan Baloch.