Elections 2024: PML-N decides not to award ticket to Talal Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided not to award the party ticket to senior leader Talal Chaudhry either for the national or provincial assembly for the February 8 General Elections 2024, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that instead of fielding Talal Chaudhry in the general polls, the PML-N decided to make him a senator in the upcoming Senate Elections.

The party also decided to award two party tickets for Punjab Assembly constituencies to persons recommended by Talal Chaudhry.

Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry, father of Talal Chaudhry, will contest the election from PP-101 seat. Another nominee Khan Bahadur will be vying for PP-100. Meanwhile, Malik Nawaz is being considered the top candidate for Mayor Faisalabad slot.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also appreciated Talal Chaudhry’s sacrifices for the party. In a conversation with Talal Chaudhry, Rana Sanaullah said, “Your struggle has freed the people from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The PML-N Punjab President said that the party will not forget Talal Chaudhry’s struggle.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Next Senate election is scheduled to be held by March 2024 as 52 out of 100 incumbent senators will retire after completing their six-year year terms.

Earlier, the PML-N announced its candidates for the 8th February General Elections with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif contesting from NA-130.

President Shehbaz Sharif will be vying from from NA-123, Hamza Shehbaz from NA-118, Maryam Nawaz from NA-119 and NA-159 and Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-122.

For the provincial assembly seats, Shehbaz Sharif will also contest polls from PP-164 and PP-158, while Hamza and Maryam from PP-147 and PP-159 constituencies, respectively.