Elections 2024: PML-N, IPP agree on seat adjustments on these seats

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have reportedly reached a consensus on seat adjustments on various National Assembly and provincial assembly seats, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources said that PML-N has agreed to support Jahangir Tareen-led IPP candidates in Lahore, Lodhran and Sahiwal.

PML-N will support IPP senior leader Aleem Khan on NA seat in Lahore and Nauman Langrial on NA Sahiwal seat, say sources, adding that the party will not field its candidate against IPP candidates Awn Chaudhry and Ishaq Khaqwani.

The development comes two days after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen at his residence in Lahore.

The meeting – which lasted for about 45 minutes – was attended by IPP leader Awn Chaudhry, PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, sources added.

The politicians exchanged views on the country’s political situation, upcoming general elections and seat adjustment.

Sources claimed that PML-N and IPP reached an agreement on seat adjustment in the general polls. A detailed discussion regarding the number of seats will be held in next meetings, they added.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-N was in talks with various political parties across the province for seat adjustments.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.