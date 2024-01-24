Elections 2024: PML-N set to hold 10 more public gatherings

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its schedule for public gatherings in connection with the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

As per the announced schedule, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would address a public gathering in Burewala on January 26 and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is set to address a power show in Abbottabad on January 27.

Nawaz Sharif would also address the party workers and supporters in Rawalpindi on January 27. Similarly, Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would be holding public gatherings in Sialkot and Daska on January 28 respectively.

Shehbaz Sharif would be traveling to Rajanpur on January 29 for the party’s public gathering while Nawaz Sharif would hold power show in Bahawalnagar on January 30.

Furthermore, the party supremo would travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 01 to address the gathering in connection with the election campaign in Swat.

He would also address the party workers and supporters in Faisalabad on February 02. The PML-N supremo would address two different public gatherings in Gujranwala and Kasur on February 05.

Earlier, the PML-N has finally officially announced the date for unveiling the party’s manifesto.

The manifesto committee, led by Senator Irfan Siddique, was established by PML-N in October to formulate the party’s vision.

While establishing a web portal, the Nawaz Sharif-led party has sought suggestions from professionals, experts, overseas Pakistanis and citizens for the party’s election manifesto 2024.

PML-N candidates and ticket holders for National Assembly of Pakistan in the upcoming General Elections 2024 on 8th February.

PML-N candidates and ticket holders for National Assembly of Pakistan in the upcoming General Elections 2024 on 8th February.

Earlier on January 21, the PML-N has issued the final list of candidates for the National Assembly seats in the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8 2024.

As per the list, the party has fielded candidates on 212 seats of the National Assembly.

On the other hand, no PML-N candidate is contesting 51 seats in the National Assembly, according to the released list.