Elections 2024: Political parties asked to ensure 5pc women quota on general seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stressed upon all political parties to ensure five per cent women quota in awarding tickets for general seats for the General Elections 2024, in accordance the Elections Act, 2017, ARY News reported

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the ECP spokesperson also asked all the political parties to provide the list of male and female candidates holding the party tickets for general seats within five days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 206 of Elections Act, 2017 bounds every political party to award at least five per cent tickets to women for the general seats.

According to the Act, all political parties who are allotted symbols for the General Elections must comply with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017 or else the ECP will take action against the party that in case of non-compliance.

Earlier on January 09, the ECP allotted election symbols to 145 political parties and several independents across Pakistan before general election 2024.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol “lion” and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given “arrow” as its election symbol.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was given “Kite” while Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) got its traditional symbol of “Book”.

The ECP also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.