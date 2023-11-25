Elections 2024: PPP forms committee for political dialogue

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari formed two different committees to hold dialogues with political leaders ahead of general elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PPP co-chairman has formed Sindh and Balochistan committees to hold contacts with politicians belonging to these respective provinces.

The Sindh political committee includes Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah while the Balochistan committee comprises three members including Chengez Khan, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Baloch.

Bilawal, Zardari in Dubai

Following unexplained departure of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Dubai, his father Asif Ali Zardari also left Islamabad for the UAE on Friday amid reports of a rift within the family.

Sources told ARY News that the former president’s departure to Dubai was ‘unplanned’ as he would meet his family members during the visit.

The development came after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suddenly left for Dubai without informing party leaders – a claimed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) denied.

PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to Dubai was pre-planned.

He also denied rumours regarding differences between Chairman PPP & President Asif Ali Zardari and termed them “baseless”.

The rumours of rift were doing rounds after former President Asif Ali Zardari said that his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was “not fully trained” in politics and would “take time” getting up to speed.