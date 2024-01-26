Elections 2024: Section 144 imposed in Quetta for two weeks

QUETTA: The provincial government of Balochistan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Quetta over ‘security situation’, banning public gatherings for the next two weeks ahead of general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, caretaker provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that public gatherings would be banned in Quetta for the next two weeks due to security concerns.

He said that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) – under which gathering of more than four people are banned – was imposed in Quetta on orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC). This law allows the district administration to issue orders in the public interest.

The embargo would be in effect till the day after February 8 when the people in the country of 241 million would exercise their right to vote.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier, Senate had also adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the “deteriorating security situation”.

However, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticised by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.

Extending support to the resolution, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman said that it reflects the party’s stance as the election environment wasn’t visible, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan amid terror attacks.

The politician, time by time, had expressed grave concern over the peace and security situation in the country after his party came under attack thrice in the last six months.

“The authorities should realize the seriousness of the situation and an environment should be made so that we can conduct our election campaign easily,” he added. However, he said, if the elections are held on time, the JUI-F will participate and won’t not run away.