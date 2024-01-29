South Punjab’s development PML-N’s top priority, says Shehbaz Sharif

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured the people of Rajanpur of the revival of development projects after coming into power.

Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other PML-N leaders are carrying out vigorous election campaigns across Punjab ahead of the general elections.

Shehbaz Sharif reached Rajanpur to address a public gathering in connection with the February 8 general elections on a helicopter. The development of South Punjab remains PML-N’s top priority, he added.

The former prime minister thanked the people of Pakistan for their continued support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Recalling the 2010 super floods, the PML-N president said he reached Rajanpur to oversee the relief work in the region being the then-chief minister.

“Weather was not good so I reached Rajanpur in the vehicle, despite warnings from the authorities,” Sharif said.

PML-N government constructed Danish Schools in South Punjab and Basic Health Units so the people can get health services in the region.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) launched its much-awaited election manifesto.

The manifesto was unveiled by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, according to Election Commission of Pakistan sources, overall 90,675 polling stations have been set up across the country for the upcoming general elections, slated for Feb 8, 2024.