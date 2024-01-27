Shehbaz Sharif outlines development plans for Rawalpindi ahead of Feb 8 polls

RAWALPINDI: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif laid out the party’s plans for major development projects for Rawalpindi if the PML-N comes into power in the upcoming general election slated for February 8, 2024.

Addressing a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh in connection with elections 2024, the former prime minister announced ambitious initiatives for Rawalpindi, including the introduction of a blue train and electric buses to enhance public transportation and improve local road infrastructure.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Rawalpindi would be developed like Lahore. He highlighted the importance of the metro bus project and credited Nawaz Sharif for inaugurating the metro bus service from Islamabad to Rawalpindi. He said that an endowment fund was established, and laptops were distributed among the students.

He emphasised their role in providing medical treatment at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) to residents of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Emphasising the PML-N’s dedication to progress, he recalled their focus on building hospitals, providing free medical facilities, and supporting education during Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

Read More: PML-N unveils much-awaited party manifesto

The PML-N president further said that the multi-billion-dollar project of Ring Road would be completed soon, which would be a game changer and would bring prosperity, he added.

Shehbaz also announced a potable water project for Rawalpindi, involving an investment of 30 billion rupees, with a commitment to swift completion once the party assumes power. He criticized the current PTI government for allegedly leading the country toward destruction and failing to deliver tangible benefits to the public.

He emphasised the significance of election day by urging members of the public to vote for the party’s lion symbol, which represents its dedication to reducing poverty and inflation. Tight security arrangements with the police were made on the occasion, whereas the City Traffic Police CTP made a traffic plan to maintain traffic flow.