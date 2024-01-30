Elections 2024: Shehbaz says corruption declined during my tenure as PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that transparency international’s report suggested that corruption had declined during his tenure as the prime minster, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in PS-122 in connection with the General Elections 2024, the PML-N president said that with the grace of Almighty, a news has surfaced that transparency international in its report maintained that the malpractices was declined during his tenure. “This is the same transparency international which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder used to quote for critisising his opponents,” he added.

Shehbaz in a report, it was mentioned that the corruption was enhanced during the PTI government. He said that Lahore would become clean again, if the people vote for the PML-N in the February 8 elections.

“The people will get free of cost medicines at hospitals and will not be charged for any fee even for the medical tests,” the PML-N president said.

He said that the youth is an asset of Pakistan and they will be given Information Technology (IT) education and would be trained for other skills. “Nawaz Sharif had given laptops to deserving students in the last tenure and will do so again across Pakistan,” Shehbaz said.

The PML-N president added that if elected to power, his party would establish sports complex at each area of Lahore. “E-libraries will also be setup at each park of Lahore,” Shehbaz said.

Hitting back at Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his debate challenges, Shehbaz said that a political party is throwing challenge every day. “Should we debate with those who could not provide desks to school students in their provincial government,” he asked.

Read More: South Punjab’s development PML-N’s top priority, says Shehbaz Sharif

Earlier on January 29, the PML-N president assured the people of Rajanpur of the revival of development projects if elected to power.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the February 8 general elections in Rajanpur, he said the development of South Punjab remains PML-N’s top priority. The former prime minister thanked the people of Pakistan for their continued support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.