Elections 2024 to be held on time: CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ahead of the General Elections 2024 but reaffirmed its commitment to conduct the polls on time, ARY News reported.

In an emergency meeting in the wake of violent incidents in Balochistan and KP that at least left six people killed and 13 others injured, the ECP maintained that the law and order situation in both provinces is not ‘satisfactory’.

Officials of Balochistan and KP governments and law enforcement agencies briefed the ECP on the law and order situation.

In a press statement after the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that those who are trying obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.

“There should be no confusion or misunderstanding as the General Elections 2024 will be held on time,” the CEC made it clear. He said that the terrorism is the biggest enemy of electoral process.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that despite the security challenges, the ECP is fully prepared to hold the elections on February 8. The CEC also expressed full confidence in the law enforcement agencies

He said that all political parties and independents as well as voters will be provided a safe environment before and during the elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

The wave of violence began in Sibi when four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi near political party’s rally on Tuesday. The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle that led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad.

Separately, scores of armed attacks in Chaman, Quetta and other areas in Balochistan left a political activist dead and four others injured on Wednesday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at the Awami National Party (ANP) office in Chaman leaving a party activist Zahoor Ahmed dead, while another worker was injured.

In another incident unknown persons hurled hand grenade at People’s Party’s election office at Saryab Road in Quetta leaving three persons injured.

In another attack in Bajaur district on Wednesday, Rehan Zeb Khan, an independent candidate was gunned down in the Siddiqabad area of Bajaur. He was contesting elections from NA-8 and PK-22 seats.