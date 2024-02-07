Elections 2024: Here’s all you need to know about Form 45, 46, 47, 48 and Form 49

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to have general elections on February 8, under strict security measures.

During the electoral process, there are several forms used to file the results of a constituency. Here we will try to explore the importance of the several forms that play a vital role in the election process.

Form 45: It is commonly referred to as the “Result of the Count.” The Form 45 contains essential information about the polling station, including the polling station number, constituency name, total registered voters, total votes cast, and a detailed breakdown of votes received by each candidate.

Candidates can independently verify their received votes through Form 45.

Form 46: This form provides details about the number of ballot papers received at the polling station, the number of ballot papers issued from the ballot boxes, and the number of challenged, incorrect, and canceled ballot papers. Additionally, Form 46 includes information about any irregularities in the voting process.

Form 47: Form 47 contains the number of rejected votes and the breakdown of votes for each candidate about the unofficial results of an electoral constituency.

Form 48: Form 48 is crucial in the preparation of election results as it includes the total number of votes cast for each candidate in a specific constituency.

Form 49: Form 49, also known as the Gazetted Form, comprises the final and official results of the election.

It includes the names of candidates, their affiliated political parties, and the total votes received in the electoral constituency.