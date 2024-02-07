23.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

PTA guarantees uninterrupted internet on February 8

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has refuted speculations of internet suspension during the general elections, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Reacting to the rumours, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said the government of Pakistan will not suspend the internet during general elections on February 8 across the country.

PTA spokesperson expressed the authority’s commitment to maintain seamless internet connectivity on this crucial day to allow users to have uninterrupted communication and access to information for the electorate and the general populace.

Earlier, rumours of internet suspension on February 8 were making rounds.

Read more: Elections 2024: Pakistan committed to foster democratic process: FO

Meanwhile, the government, acknowledging the critical role of the internet in modern life and the economy, has voiced its commitment to keeping digital platforms accessible.

The Information Technology Minister has pledged that social media sites and apps will remain open, recognizing their importance for business and personal communication.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.