Elections: CEC Raja, CJP Isa discuss LHC verdict repercussions

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to discuss the possible repercussions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the huddle, attended by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Tariq Masood, CEC Raja apprised the apex court judges regarding the LHC order which suspended the electoral body’s notification requesting returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy for the general elections slated for February 8, 2024.

Sources said that CEC Raja informed the chief justice of the preparations being made by the ECP for the polls slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

According to experts, the general elections might face a delay after a LHC order suspended a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the appointment of returning officers (RO) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy.

LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI against the appointment of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from the bureaucracy of Punjab for the general polls.

In its five-page order, the LHC noted that the poor people had spent billions of rupees on conducting the elections. “If the major political parties did not accept the election results, the nation’s money would be wasted,” it added.

Following the LHC ruling, the election watchdog stopped a three-day session to train ROs.

The high court order has seemingly brought the electoral process to a standstill, causing widespread concern among political parties regarding general polls which are scheduled to be held on Feb 8 next year.

General election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified polls on February 8, 2024. According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.