Elections could be deferred for one year: Fazlur Rehman

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Thursday that the elections could be deferred for one year, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while talking to journalists today, said that the immature people in politics were trying to give lessons to them. He said that no compromise will be made on the parliamentary government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should stop deceiving the nation. He added that no one would be allowed to shatter the national unity. The narrative of labelling everyone thieves has failed, said Fazlur Rehman.

The JUI-F chief ruled out the possibility of the dissolution of assemblies. He claimed that the PDM government pulled out the country from bankruptcy. He said that the general elections could be deferred for one year.

