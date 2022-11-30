PTI women leaders to lodge case against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE: The women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced to lodge a case against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman over ‘derogatory’ remarks against women, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the development was announced by PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Yasmin Rashid noted that Maulana Fazlur Rahman had passed ‘derogatory’ remarks against women. “He [Fazlur Rahman] does not deserve to be called Maulana,” the PTI leader added.

The provincial minister further said that the PDM president should be ‘ashamed’ of the remarks he made against women, announcing to lodge a case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief.

Earlier on November 28, Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies.

Talking to journalists at Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry noted that the PTI leadership held a party leaders’ meeting to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

He said, “The party leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, while our members in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will submit their resignations.”

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the government would be forced to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days as per the Constitution. “The opposition, in the provinces, will also be invited to put forward their names for caretaker government,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

