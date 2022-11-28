PTI leadership agrees upon dissolving KP, Punjab assemblies

LAHORE: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists at Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry noted that the PTI leadership held a party leaders’ meeting to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

He said, “The party leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, while our members in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will submit their resignations.”

“Later, National Assembly (NA) Speaker will be asked to accept the resignations of our members, after which 567 seats will become vacant across the country,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the government would be forced to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days as per the Constitution. “The opposition, in the provinces, will also be invited to put forward their names for caretaker government,” he added.

However, the PTI leader, said his party would have no impact if the government delays election. “The country’s economy was constantly deteriorating,” he said, demanding immediate election for political and economic stability.

He pointed out that party Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of parliamentary party on Friday. He once again called on the government to announce elections and dissolve National Assembly.

In response to a question, the former federal minister asked Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and not become a ‘spokesperson’ of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A day earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

Later, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said by-polls would be held on all provincial and national assembly seats if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decides to quit all the assemblies.

ECP sources said that by-polls would be held under constitutional procedure if any seats of the provincial or national assembly are vacated. There is no specific law regarding announcing general elections if a certain number of seats are vacated, they added.

