Elections in 90 days: PHC fixes hearings of PTI pleas

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has fixed the hearings of the petitions submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for conducting the elections within 90 days, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Ishtiaq and Justice Arshad Ali will hear the PTI’s petitions today. The PTI sought court orders for the organisation of polls within 90 days after the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

In the previous hearing, the high court sought a reply from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

LHC ruling

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.

It further stated that the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

