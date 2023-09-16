‘Elections in 90 days’: PTI challenges objections of SC Registrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday challenged the objections raised by Supreme Court (SC) Registrar on a petition seeking nationwide elections in the country within 90 days, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI filed an appeal against the objections raised by Supreme Court (SC) Registrar on a petition seeking general elections in 90 days.

In the appeal, the PTI said that the objections raised by Registrar Office are of a ‘judicial nature’ and “it cannot raise such objections”.

“The registrar’s office should remove the objections and schedule the application for hearing”, the political party said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) had returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking general elections in 90 days.

The Supreme Court stated that the plaintiff did not approach the concerned forum before filing the plea and the plea has no mention of how it affects his basic rights.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to hold general elections in the second week of February 2024.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the election commission is likely to issue general elections schedule after December 2023. “The election schedule will be issued 54 days after the completion of the delimitation process,” said sources with ECP.