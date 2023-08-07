Elections likely to be held in first week of March: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said Monday that the general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.

While talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that fresh delimitation is a constitutional requirement. “The general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.”

READ: ECP to discuss general election, decide on PTI top office issue

He added that the delimitation process would be completed in December 2023.

Regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s arrest, he said that the former premier did not resist his arrest and he was not tortured.

Sanaullah said, “Jails do not have rooms like five-star hotels and the PTI chief has always insisted to keep all inmates in the same category of jails nor they should be allowed to bring meals from their homes.”

Read More: Toshakhana case: Court awards three years jail term to PTI Chairman

The interior minister said that they were also kept in the same jails and prison cells, however, the PTI chief should submit a request to the court or jail superintendent to provide better facilities which will be implemented by the government.

Commenting on the verdict on the Toshakhana case, Sanaullah rejected that the judge did not give the verdict in haste and he provided many chances to the PTI chief’s counsels to provide evidence.

READ: Rana Sanaullah says PTI chief facing consequences of his misdeeds

He admitted that the PTI chief could be granted bail in a few days but his case, penalty and disqualification will be retained.

Regarding general elections, he was of the view that the results of next general polls cannot be predicted on the basis of the local government (LG) polls results.