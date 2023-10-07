Elections only solution to Pakistan’s problems, says Bilawal 

JACOBABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that elections are the only solution to Pakistan’s problems, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons, the PPP chairman said that elections must be held on time as it is the only solution to the problems of Pakistan.

He said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in 15-20 days but the former ministers of PML-N are nowhere to be seen. They should come out on streets and welcome the former prime minister.

Bilawal applauded former defense minister Khawaja Asif for his press conference for the return of Nawaz Sharif. Other PML-N leaders should also follow him and start the welcome preparations.

Earlier, PPP senior leader Khurshid Shad said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is still a convict even if the court judgment was wrong.

He advised the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to present himself for arrest to become a hero. He should follow the constitution of Pakistan and use his right to appeal in cases registered against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.