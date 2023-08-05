Elections to be held on census 2023, confirms PBS director 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Census Commissioner of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Dr Naeem Zafar confirmed that the upcoming elections will be held on census 2023, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program, the Chief Census Commissioner said that the digital census 2023 is officially completed and the authorities will soon start working on the delimitations.

He said that the upcoming will be held on the new census whereas the political parties who have reservations and objections on the digital census will be addressed.

The PBS director stated that notification of digital census 2023 will be issued within one week and then the details of 0.1 million blocks for the delimitation will be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Furthermore, Dr Naeem Zafar said that the delimitation come under ECP’s jurisdiction and the ECP can state how much time the delimitation process will take.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached 241 million as the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approves the first digital census.

The PBS official report released after the CCI approved the results of first digital census 2023. The report stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached to 241million (24 crores, 14 lakh, 90 thousand). The ratio of increase in population is 2.55 percent.

According to the PBS report the population of Punjab is 127 million (12 crores, 76 lakh, 80 thousand) while Sindh’s population is 55 million (5 crores, 56 lakh, 90 thousand).