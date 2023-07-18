Electoral reforms draft likely to be finalised today

ISLAMABAD: Draft for electoral reforms likely to be finalised today (Tuesday), ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

As per details, the Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has advised the coalition government for legislation on electoral reforms till July 28.

The sources further say the coalition partners including Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have raised reservations ahead of the elections.

According to MQM-P, the elections on the 2017 delimitation will create problems while Pakistan People’s Party has raised reservations about the RTS and urged for timely results.

As per details, the federal minister said that the draft of the electoral reforms committee has almost been finalized, and now the draft will be converted into written form.

He stated that the meetings took place in closed session to maintain the secrecy of the bill before the proposed time.

Earlier, Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that Electoral reforms without opposition would be controversial.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the two sessions of the parliamentary committee, the body completed a preliminary review of 70 of the 73 amendment proposals in election law suggested by different political parties.

Some political parties expressed serious reservations over the delay in the announcement of election results. They suggested not accepting the results submitted after a delay.