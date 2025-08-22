Sindh opens free electric bike scheme registration for women

KARACHI: The Workers Welfare Board Sindh has launched a major initiative to distribute 10,000 free electric bikes to working women, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Thaheem, the registration process for women applicants has officially begun.

Eligible women can submit their applications online through the official website of the Workers Welfare Board: www.wwbsindh.gov.pk

Sindh minister said that the draw process will be conducted digitally, ensuring transparency with no room for human interference.

Eligibility criteria:

Women industrial workers aged up to 45 years are eligible.

A 20% quota has been reserved for minority women.

Successful applicants will be given 60 days to obtain a driving license.

“Women make up half the population. No country can progress without empowering its women,” Shahid Thaheem stated.

The initiative aims to enhance mobility and economic empowerment for working women across Sindh, particularly those in the industrial sector.

Earlier, Workers Welfare Board Sindh Secretary Rafiq Qureshi said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the death grant amount is being increased from Rs700,000 to Rs1 million, and the marriage grant from Rs300,000 to Rs500,000.

He said these measures represent a new hope and a promise of a brighter future for the rights and welfare of workers, which will not only improve their living standards but also pave the way for sustainable development in education, housing, health, and energy sectors.