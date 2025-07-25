E-bike scheme in Pakistan: Major updates, including launch unveiled

The federal government has taken a significant step to address climate challenges by launching the e-bike scheme 2025 across Pakistan.

The formal inauguration of the scheme is anticipated to be announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 14 during the Independence Day celebrations.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to a sustainable future and reducing dependence on fuel-based transportation.

Subsidy, budget allocation

Under the scheme, the government has allocated Rs9 billion in the current budget to support the rollout of electric bikes.

Each electric bike will be subsidized by Rs65,000, making them more accessible to the general public.

The remaining cost will be financed through interest-free bank loans, easing the financial burden on citizens.

Installments, registration process

To ensure accessibility and transparency, the registration process for the electric bike scheme will be conducted online. In case the number of applicants exceeds the available quota, a balloting process will be carried out to select the beneficiaries.

The government aims to have at least 2 million electric bikes on roads by 2030. Additionally, the broader vision includes deploying 53,950 electric rickshaws, 99,155 electric cars, 2,238 electric buses, and 2,996 electric trucks.