Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Sindh plans to provide electric bikes to women

The Sindh government has decided to provide free electric bikes to women to ease their transportation during professional duties, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh Transport Department has proposed a plan to distribute electric bikes to women and has requested Rs300 million from the Sindh government.

The transport department has urged that this amount be allocated outside the regular budget.

According to the transport department, the electric bikes would be distributed to women through an open balloting system at no cost.

Sources indicate that the approval for this initiative will be sought from the provincial cabinet tomorrow.

Earlier, the Senate was informed that the Pakistan government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles in order to protect the environment and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during Question Hour that thirty electric buses had been imported from China. These buses were stationed at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad where state of the art charging facilities have been made available.

