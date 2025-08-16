Female teachers awarded electric bikes

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Saba Asghar Ali empowered the women by awarding electric bikes to female teachers, lauding the role of women in the development of the society, saying no society can get progress without the contribution of women, ARY News reported.

During the ceremony held on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th independence day, the electric bikes were awarded to a total of 14 female teachers to encourage their independence, role in the development of society, and provide ease to their commuting.

DC Sialkot, Saba Asghar during her address in the ceremony, emphasised that no country can move ahead, if contribution of women is not involved specially teachers, as they have unignorable vital role.

Saba Asghar also expressed her thanks to the business community, who back the initiative, and made it possible to happen.

DC Saba Asghar Ali highlighted that complete training will be given to the recipients of the electric bikes to ensure they can commute with confidence and ease to and from their workplaces.

For the next phase of this initiative, over 650 teachers have already applied. Priority has been given to widows, divorced women, and sole earners.

Distribution will be done via computerized ballot to ensure transparency.

This is the significant step to appreciate not only the contribution of women, but also to encourage them to work confidently and independently.

Earlier, the Workers Welfare Board Sindh decided to provide electric bikes not only to women but also to minority industrial workers.

According to details, Secretary Rafiq Qureshi announced that the Workers Welfare Board has decided to extend its e-bike scheme to industrial workers from minority communities, alongside women.

He further stated that with the board’s approval, an investment of Rs. 3 billion will be made in SECP-approved Shariah-compliant Sukuk bonds to provide additional facilities for workers.

Under the accidental health insurance scheme, workers will receive annual health coverage worth Rs 700,000, with access to treatment in 270 hospitals across the country.