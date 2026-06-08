LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to launch a major scheme aimed at reducing environmental pollution and making electric bikes more accessible to the public, ARY News reported.

The initiative is designed to promote eco-friendly transport amid rising petrol prices and growing public demand for affordable commuting options. Officials say electric vehicles not only reduce dependence on expensive petrol but also help lower environmental pollution.

Under the initial phase of the project, the Punjab government will introduce around 10,000 electric bikes for rental use in Lahore. In addition, 300 docking and charging stations will be established across the city.

The Punjab Housing Authority (PHA) will provide land for these stations, enabling improved connectivity between residential and commercial areas as well as nearby public transport points.

Authorities say the project is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions in Lahore, potentially cutting thousands of tons of carbon output annually and helping control smog and air pollution levels in the city.

The service is being designed as an affordable and modern mobility solution for students, workers, and the general public, allowing users to access e-bikes through a mobile application.

However, officials have not yet announced the rental pricing structure for the service. It also remains unclear whether the bikes will be available on an hourly or daily payment basis.

Also Read: Interest-free E-bike Scheme: Here is how you can apply