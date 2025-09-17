CM Punjab inaugurates Wazirabad electric bus service, announces major flood relief package

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the electric bus service in Wazirabad, calling it a major gift for the people of the region, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Maryam Nawaz said that through the citizens will now be able to travel from Gujranwala to Wazirabad for just Rs 20 through the electric bus service, while women, senior citizens, and students will be able to avail the service free of charge.

Addressing flood rehabilitation efforts, Maryam Nawaz announced that families whose houses were completely destroyed in the floods will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 million each, while those with partially damaged homes will be given Rs 500,000.

“I will not rest until the losses of the flood victims are fully compensated,” she pledged, adding that the Punjab government is working to restore homes, provide ration, and ensure medical supplies for affected citizens.

She emphasized that Punjab is a province where the lives of both people and animals are valued, noting that the government not only saved human lives but also protected livestock during the disaster.

The Chief Minister said that she and her entire cabinet are actively present in the field, with rescue and relief teams continuing operations for flood victims.

Expressing grief, she confirmed that around 100 lives were lost in the floods. “Had the Punjab government not shifted people to safer locations, the devastation could have been far worse,” she remarked.

Maryam Nawaz described the disaster as the worst and largest flood in Punjab’s history but expressed gratitude that the water levels are now receding.

“The Punjab government and I have dedicated ourselves day and night to serving the people,” she concluded.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had put an immediate end to the practice of illegal logging under the guise of timber auctions to safeguard forests.

The step marks the first time in the province’s history that the traditional auction system has been abolished.

According to the official notification, all tree cutting and timber auctions across Punjab have been suspended with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken to safeguard forests, prevent soil erosion, and ensure greater transparency in forestry management.

Maryam Nawaz has directed the Forest, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department’s Director General to ensure strict compliance with the ban.

The order applies to all categories of timber, including firewood, until further notice.