MOSCOW, July 2: A Moscow ​car dealership is struggling to keep up with demand for new electric cars as ‌drivers look to sidestep a petrol crisis that has led to long queues and soaring prices across much of Russia.

Escalating Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have squeezed gasoline and diesel supplies in recent weeks, prompting restrictions in most regions.

Russia’s vast ​distances, harsh climate, and limited charging network have curbed the growth of its ⁠EV market. But the mounting fuel challenges are leading some motorists to make the switch.

EN Cars, which ​specialises in Chinese brands, is selling two to three EVs per day, compared with two to three a ​month just a few weeks ago, founder Yevgeniy Zabelin told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Since the fuel situation became complicated, demand has grown many times over,” he said, adding that interest was rising in both budget and premium models.

ACCELERATING SALES

With fuel prices up more than 12% year-on-year between ​January and May, demand for EVs was already increasing.

About 24,600 new plug-in hybrids were sold in the first five months ‌of the ⁠year, up 125% year-on-year, while sales of new fully electric cars rose 19% to 4,460, according to analytical agency Autostat and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Sales accelerated further in June as fuel shortages hit. Last week, 1,754 new plug-in hybrids were registered, up nearly a third from the previous week and nearly ​50% above the average weekly ​pace this year, according ⁠to Autostat chief Sergei Tselikov.

The number of charging stations in Russia increased 20% in the year to July 2026, according to digital map service 2GIS.

Sitting in ​the dealership, customer Vasiliy said he was pleased he had already bought a ​hybrid and ⁠an EV.

“Especially in the current situation, I haven’t had any problems at all,” he said with a chuckle, though he added he did not expect the general surge in interest to last.

“I live in a private house in ⁠the ​countryside. I have installed my own charging station and charge at ​home. In Moscow it is a real problem, to charge properly.”

EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for just 4.3% of Russia’s total car ​sales last year, according to Autostat.