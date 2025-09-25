PM’s PAVE Scheme: Electric scooters now available at 0pc markup

ISLAMABAD: Under the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) scheme, citizens can now purchase electric scooters on easy monthly instalments at zero percent markup, making eco-friendly mobility more accessible than ever.

The scheme now includes popular Yadea electric scooter models M3H, T5L, and VELAX, with the government offering a ₨50,000 subsidy on each unit.

Buyers can spread payments over 24 easy instalments across two years without any interest charges. Each scooter also comes with a 4-year or 50,000 km warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind.

The PAVE scheme is designed to promote sustainable transport, support local industry, and cut down urban pollution.

Applicants can register online at https://pave.gov.pk/register by submitting their personal details, CNIC, and address information.

The government hopes this initiative will accelerate the adoption of electric scooters and help Pakistan transition toward a greener, cleaner future.

Read Also: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes free pink electric scooters to women

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed free pink electric scooters to working women in Karachi.

As per details, a ceremony was organised by the Sindh government to distribute free pink electric scooters to working women.

The ceremony was attended by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon and other dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the PPP government is working hard to provide facilities to the women specially working women.

He said Sindh is the first province to introduce electric buses in Pakistan.

Criteria for distribution

1) The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

2) A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.

How to apply

Interested applicants can follow these steps:

1) Visit Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s website

2) Click on the “Projects” section.

3) Click on “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form.”

4) Fill out the form, attach the required documents, and submit.