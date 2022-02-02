Electric wires fall on madressah students in Karachi, one killed

KARACHI: A child was killed and eight others sustained injuries when electric wires fell on them in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the children, who were madressah students, have been playing at their seminary when suddenly electric wires fell on them, resulting in the death of a student.

Upon being informed, the rescue officials rushed to the area and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the incident, the citizens staged a protest against K-Electric and announced to lodge a case against the city’s sole power utility.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first incident reported in the metropolis as every year during monsoon season several dies due to electrocution incidents.

Last year in March, a session court had directed K-Electric to pay a Rs15 million fine to the legal heirs of a 12-year-old boy who was electrocuted to death in the port city in 2013.

