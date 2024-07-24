Electricity bill takes life of another poor Pakistani

In a harrowing incident, a man killed his younger brother in a dispute over an inflated electricity bill in Gujranwala, Punjab.

According to police, the incident took place in a house at Prince Road in Gujranwala city.

The police further said the brothers, identified as Murtaza and Umar Farooq, quarreled over the exorbitant bill, leading to a violent confrontation.

Murtaza used a sharp instrument to cut Umar’s throat, resulting in his death at the scene. A case was registered against the suspect and the police are conducting raids to arrest the main culprit.

Separately, a man in Faisalabad was stabbed to death by younger brother over an ‘exorbitant electricity bill’ as none of them wanted to pay it.

The incident took place in Faisalabad within the limits of Balochni police station, wherein a man was stabbed to death by younger brother over ‘exorbitant power bill’.

According to police, an altercation was held between two brothers – Ghulam Fareed and Muhammad Qais – over payment of electricity bill.