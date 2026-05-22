ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy’s Power Division has issued an important advisory for electricity consumers regarding the QR code verification system being introduced on electricity bills.

According to reports, cybercriminals and hackers are attempting to exploit electricity consumers under the guise of a government subsidy scheme.

The Power Division spokesperson warned that certain malicious elements are misusing QR codes to steal consumers’ personal information and achieve unlawful objectives.

The spokesperson said consumers are being asked to click on suspicious links and share their information through a four-step process. After entering their details, they are allegedly instructed to submit a six-digit code on the same link.

The Power Division clarified that this method is illegal and fraudulent, emphasizing that consumers should never enter their information on any platform other than official channels linked directly to their electricity bills.

Law enforcement agencies have already been informed about the criminal activity, the spokesperson added.

Consumers were strongly advised not to provide their information on any digital or paper-based platform claiming to offer subsidy registration outside the official system.

QR code registration process for subsidy

Notably, the federal government has recently introduced a new verification mechanism for electricity consumers. Under this system, subsidised electricity users will be required to register through a QR code printed on their monthly electricity bills to continue receiving government-backed relief.

According to the Power Division, consumers must scan the QR code on their electricity bills and complete registration through the official online portal.

Read More: Electricity bills now payable online via QR code

The spokesperson explained that the purpose of the registration process is to ensure that subsidies are transparently delivered to deserving and low-income households.

Clarifying concerns about the discontinuation of subsidies, the Power Division stated that the initiative should not be misunderstood as the withdrawal of relief for protected consumers.

“This registration process is only intended to ensure that relief reaches poor and low-electricity-consuming households,” the spokesperson said.

“It should be noted that this does not mean the elimination of subsidies in any way.”