Electricity consumers to get major relief in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers across Pakistan, including those served by K-Electric, are likely to receive major financial relief amounting to nearly Rs64 billion, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, power distribution companies (DISCOs) have submitted a petition seeking adjustments for the first quarter of 2026.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority is scheduled to hear the request on 19 May in Islamabad. The distribution companies have sought relief of Rs63.936 billion for the January to March period.

The petition includes a proposed reduction of Rs36.837 billion under capacity charges, while a further decrease of Rs11.243 billion has been requested under system usage charges and market operation fees. At the same time, the companies have sought recovery of Rs2.777 billion under monthly adjustment losses.

A reduction of Rs23.51 billion has also been requested under incremental units. Officials said the proposed reduction in electricity prices would also apply to K-Electric consumers.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, unveiled plans to generate and distribute affordable electricity through a provincial transmission and distribution framework, aiming to provide relief to domestic consumers and boost industrial growth across the province.

He shared this vision while meeting with Danish Ambassador Maja Derrous Mortensen at the CM House, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability.

The chief minister Sindh said the provincial government was working on initiatives to produce low-cost electricity and ensure its efficient supply through a Sindh-run transmission company. He said improved generation efficiency and reduced line losses would help lower electricity costs for consumers.