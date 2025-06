Electricity outage hits parts of Karachi after rain

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall in Karachi has caused more than 340 K-Electric feeders to trip, disrupting power supply across various areas of the city, ARY News reported.

The power supply has been suspended in Gulistan-e-Johar, Scheme 33, and Gulshan-e-Muammar, while Korangi, Bin Qasim, and Orangi Town’s multiple neighborhoods are also without power. Additionally, outages have affected Defence Phase VI, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baldia Town, and Surjani Town.

The light rain has thrown the city’s power system into chaos, with K-Electric reporting over 340 feeders tripping as a result.

Karachi experienced varying intensities of rain across its regions Thursday night, with light to heavy showers

Many Karachi areas including Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Memon Goth, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Bhens Colony, Saddar, and surrounding localities received rain. Steel Town, Pipri, Port Qasim, Ghaffar Phatak, and nearby areas also saw downpours.

Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, and adjacent regions, while Tariq Road, Bahaduraabad, Hasan Square, P.I.B., Jail Road, and their vicinities experienced showers. Other areas include Safura, Saadi Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Scheme 33, Incholi, Gulberg, and Garden.