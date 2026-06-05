ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced electricity price by Rs1.98 per unit under the quarterly adjustment mechanism for the first quarter of 2026.

The power regulator has also issued an official notification regarding the tariff reduction.

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According to the notification, consumers will receive relief of more than Rs67 billion through the quarterly adjustment.

The reduction will be reflected in electricity bills issued for June, July and August.

The notification states that the quarterly adjustment will apply nationwide, including consumers served by K-Electric. However, lifeline consumers will not be covered under the adjustment, according to the notification.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) said on May 18, 2026, that timely government interventions, prudent policy decisions, and effective load management have helped prevent a major rise in electricity prices for consumers in June 2026.

According to the official statement, electricity consumers were expected to face an increase of Rs5 to Rs6 per unit due to rising global fuel costs, RLNG supply disruptions, and higher reliance on furnace oil-based generation. However, the government said it successfully avoided passing this burden on to consumers through higher electricity prices.

The Power Division stated that due to improved operational efficiency, reduced transmission losses, and policy continuity, a reduction of Rs1.93 per unit under the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) will be passed on to consumers, easing pressure on electricity prices by around Rs65 billion.