ISLAMABAD: Electricity prices have been increased by Rs1.19 per unit for consumers across the country, including Karachi, according to an official notification.

The hike has been made under the monthly fuel adjustment for April 2026.

According to the notification, the increase will also apply to K-Electric consumers and will be reflected in electricity bills for the current month of June.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) stated that the adjustment has been implemented for April’s fuel cost variation.

Meanwhile, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had initially requested an increase of Rs1.73 per unit under the same adjustment mechanism.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) said on May 18, 2026, that timely government interventions, prudent policy decisions, and effective load management have helped prevent a major rise in electricity prices for consumers in June 2026.

According to the official statement, electricity consumers were expected to face an increase of Rs5 to Rs6 per unit due to rising global fuel costs, RLNG supply disruptions, and higher reliance on furnace oil-based generation. However, the government said it successfully avoided passing this burden on to consumers through higher electricity prices.

The Power Division stated that due to improved operational efficiency, reduced transmission losses, and policy continuity, a reduction of Rs1.93 per unit under the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) will be passed on to consumers, easing pressure on electricity prices by around Rs65 billion.

Officials added that although the monthly fuel adjustment for April 2026 initially indicated a sharp rise in costs, it was reduced to Rs1.73 per unit through administrative measures and optimisation of the generation mix, helping control electricity prices.

Also Read: Electricity would be sold at prices lower than solar power, Awais Leghari