ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has announced that electricity consumers will receive a relief of 20 paisa per unit in June 2026.

According to an official statement, the monthly fuel adjustment has been recorded at 1.73 rupees per unit, while the quarterly adjustment stands at a negative 1.93 rupees per unit.

The statement said the quarterly adjustment is higher than the monthly increase, resulting in an overall benefit of 20 paisa per unit for consumers. It added that electricity rates in June will remain in line with the prices from January to May 2026.

The Power Division further said that the quarterly adjustment will provide a total relief of around 65 billion rupees. It added that reductions in line losses and improved electricity demand have helped pass on additional benefits to consumers.

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The statement also noted a negative change of 46 billion rupees in the expected base tariff, which has worked in favour of consumers.

The division said that tensions between Iran and the United States had put pressure on global energy markets, pushing Brent crude price estimates from 70 dollars to as high as 120 dollars per barrel. It added that timely government measures helped prevent a larger increase in electricity prices.

According to the statement, a possible increase of 5 to 6 rupees per unit in April was limited to 1.73 rupees. It said these steps helped avoid an additional burden of around 38 billion rupees on consumers.

The Power Division said that through controlled load management and the use of local gas and furnace oil, the government managed to handle the energy situation and keep electricity prices stable despite global and regional challenges.