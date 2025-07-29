Electricity prices likely to drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: There is a strong possibility that electricity prices will decrease by 65 paisas per unit for consumers of government-owned power distribution companies, ARY News reported

According to reports, the reduction is being considered under the monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of June.

According to a request submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to NEPRA, the regulatory authority will conduct a hearing on the matter tomorrow.

The proposal suggests a reduction in electricity prices due to lower generation costs observed in June.

As per the request, over 13.31 billion units of electricity were generated during June, with the average cost of generation recorded at Rs 7.68 per unit.

In comparison, the reference cost for the same period was set at Rs 8.33 per unit, which has opened the window for a possible relief in electricity tariffs.

A significant reason for the drop in production cost is the increased contribution of hydropower, which accounted for 39 percent of the total electricity generation during June.

The application also states that 20 percent of electricity was generated using a combination of local and imported coal, while 16 percent came from imported RLNG (Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas).

If NEPRA approves the request, electricity prices will effectively become cheaper for millions of consumers already facing economic challenges.

The final decision is expected following tomorrow’s public hearing.

