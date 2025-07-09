NEPRA notifies reduction in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity prices under the monthly fuel adjustment, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, K-Electric consumers will benefit from a decrease of Rs 4.03 per unit, while the rest of the country will see a reduction of 5 paisas per unit.

The reduction, part of the monthly fuel adjustment, will be reflected in July electricity bills.

The price cut for KE consumers is based on the April 2025 monthly adjustment while the adjustment for May 2025 has lowered electricity rates across the remaining regions of Pakistan.

It is to be noted here that KE had sought a reduction of Rs 4.69 per unit, but NEPRA approved a cut of Rs 4.03, which is Rs 0.66 less than the requested amount.

The NEPRA had concluded its hearing on KElectric’s plea for Rs 4.69 relief for Karachi consumers on June 30.

According to KE, it had also highlighted the adjustments regarding part load, degradation curves, and startup costs pursuant to determination of Generation Tariff of Powerplants of KE for the period post June 2023 and requested NEPRA to consider the recovery of the same from negative fuel cost variation to ensure that consumers are not burdened at later stage.

“Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix. These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease.”